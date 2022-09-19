Avengers 5 could be the funniest movie in the franchise

We were in a time full of new Marvel announcements during San Diego Comic-Con and D23, where several productions were announced, such as Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

The fifth film in the Avengers franchise will have a direct link to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniaas well as paving the way for avengers 6adapting the Secret Wars arc.

But, for now, the Kang Dynasty is the film we “know” the most, already having its confirmed director and also its screenwriter, Jeff Loveness, who is a screenwriter for Rick And Morty and Ant-Man 3. In addition to these two productions, Jeff is also a screenwriter for Jimmy Kimmel Live, thus having a direct involvement with comedy.

And the fact that the screenwriter is also involved with the third Ant-Man movie, which is one of the lightest and most humorous franchises in all of Marvel, also indicates that the fifth Avengers movie could be the funniest of them all.

But obviously we can’t say anything for sure yet, just speculate based on the resume of the people involved in the production, in this case, the screenwriter, who may indicate which way Marvel intends to take the new Avengers movie.

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand was consecrated as the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!