Born 2007, Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri Becomes Youngest In Premier League History | english football

From the bleachers in the away side of Brentford Community Stadium, chants were heard: “School in the morning, he’s got school in the morning!”. And it’s true, as Nwaneri’s link with Arsenal has high school conditions.
- Arsenal regains Premier League lead; see the full table
Gabriel Martinelli salutes Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, the youngest player to take the field in the Premier League, aged 15 – Photo: Getty Images
Aged 15 years and 181 days, the young midfielder has surpassed Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days old when he debuted in the Premier League in 2019. He also surpasses Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere as the youngest in history. of Arsenal.
After the victory, coach Mikel Arteta commented on Nwaneri’s early career.
– We have a very short squad and opportunities arise when we have problems. I met the boy and I really liked what I saw. He trained with us a few times. Yesterday I had that feeling that if the opportunity came, I would. He deserves. He’s doing great. He is a great talent that we want to keep with us – said the Spanish coach.
- After scoring in Arsenal’s victory, Gabriel Jesus supports Vini Jr
Brentford’s 0-3 Arsenal goals for the 8th round of the Premier League
The 15-year-old is used to playing above his age category. He is an athlete for Arsenal’s under-18 team and has also been among the under-21 players.
He was first noticed at the club after scoring a great goal on his under-18 debut last year, when he was just 14 years old. See below.
- Gerrard praises Coutinho’s stance at Aston Villa: “It’s been the best”
Having replaced Fabio Vieira in the match against Brentford, the player is an attacking midfielder and plays as a number 10. In 11 games for Arsenal counting the under-18, under-21 and professional categories, the player has already scored four goals. and five assists.