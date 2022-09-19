Boy takes creative poster for the game between América-MG and Corinthians and receives a gift from Cássio

O Corinthians lost to América-MG 1-0, in a match valid for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. However, a Corinthians fan left the Estádio Independência happy this Sunday (18), despite the defeat of his team.

Gabriel Raphael, 13 years old, took a creative poster to the stadium in Belo Horizonte, where he lives, that said: ‘Cássio, me da sua…’ and, instead of the word ‘shirt’, there was a drawing of the goalkeeper’s outfit with the number 12 on the back.

– I bought a ticket for the lower sector. At Independência, the fans of the sector are close to the players, so I said ‘I’m going to make a poster for Cássio’. I like him very much. I spent four sheets to make it, my mother even gave me some ‘curses’ – explained the boy to the report of THROW!.

At the end of the match, Cássio – who had a great performance and made six saves in the game, according to data from the platform footstats — went to the place where the boy was in the stands, made his request and delivered his shirt as a gift.

– When I won the shirt, I didn’t believe it. It hadn’t sunk in. I was very happy. He might as well have walked away and let it go. But he saw that I was asking a lot since before the game, he gave the shirt to the security guard, who gave me the shirt – said the young man.

Ecstatic, Gabriel said he had ‘a lot of gratitude and admiration’ for the goalkeeper, who was ‘kind and gentle’. Whenever he goes to a stadium, he usually carries a poster, but this was the first time he’s gotten a shirt.

After the defeat, the Corinthians parked in 5th position in the Brasileirão, with 44 points. Timão will play again for the championship against Atlético-GO, next Wednesday (28), at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

