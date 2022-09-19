‘Brazil and the Portuguese are an important part’, tells ‘Fantástico’

A box office success in its first weekend in the United States, the film “A Mulher Rei”, starring Viola Davis, arrives this Thursday (24) on Brazilian screens, with a preview tomorrow at Copacabana Palace. To publicize the feature, the Oscar-winning actress is in the country for the first time, and spoke with journalist Maju Coutinho, in “Fantástico”.

In an interview aired this Sunday (18), Viola talked about going to the African continent, where the filming of the feature film directed by black filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood took place.

“It was good to be in Africa. It wouldn’t be possible to recreate that in a studio in Los Angeles. Every time I go to Africa I feel like I’m going home. I don’t have that feeling of always having to explain myself to someone – said the American actress who, at 57, is the only black woman to earn the highest awards in theater (she received the Tony for “King Hedley II” and “A limit among us”, plays by August Wilson), TV (won an Emmy for the series “How to get away with murder”, successful for six seasons) and cinema (winner of the Oscar for supporting actress, in 2016, for the adaptation of Denzel Washington for “A Boundary Between Us”).

Sony’s super production, estimated at US$ 50 million, has a cast of black protagonists and is told from the perspective of the agojie, warriors of ancient Dahomey, in the distant year of 1823. Located in present-day Benin, West Africa, the kingdom was marked by for centuries of enslavement of blacks, most of them destined for Brazilian ports. Two characters (played by the British Jordan Bolger and Hero Fiennes Tiffin) speak Portuguese and traffic slaves to Brazil.

— Brazil and the Portuguese are an important part of the film — highlights Viola — What I feel is this connection between all of us, among black people. We’re just a port of separation. There is this impression that we are distant, but in reality we are not.

In addition to remembering the difficulties she experienced as a child, the actress revealed to Maju Coutinho details of the behind-the-scenes preparation of the film that has already raised US$ 19 million in two days in the US, surpassing Sony’s own expectations, which expected a return of US$ 12. millions.

— We did an hour a day of weightlifting, with heavy weight. They wanted me to be chubby. Then there was still three and a half hours of martial arts training. I train with weapons, elbow strikes… and my favorite… oh, I’ll show myself here: running — jokes the protagonist — I ran at 16 km/h on the treadmill! And look, I did it when I was 56 years old. I don’t say this to brag, but because I thought I was going to die. I said: I’m losing air here, I’m going to have a thing!

In the cast of “A Mulher Rei”, the South African Thusa Mbedu, the English Lashana Lynch and the Ugandan Sheila Atim also stand out. John Boyega, the Finn of the last trilogy of “Star wars”, plays King Ghezo. Directed by another black artist, Gina Prince-Bythewood (from “The Secret Life of Bees”)

Exhibition at Valongo Pier

During her stay in Rio de Janeiro, Viola Davis took the opportunity to visit, alongside her husband Julius Tennon (who is an associate producer of the film), the exhibition “The impact of women on Afro-Brazilian culture”, which occupies the Museum of History and of Afro-Brazilian Culture (Muhcab), at Cais do Valongo. Inspired by “A Mulher Rei”, the show features photos of scenes from the feature, original costumes and production information inspired by African culture and the relationship with Afro-Brazilian culture.

The place where the museum is located is also of great cultural importance: it was the largest landing port for enslaved Africans in history, and today it is considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. There, slaves arrived from different parts of Africa, including the Kingdom of Dahomey.