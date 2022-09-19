Brazilian Women’s 22 – Tickets Corinthians x Internacional (24/9) – Neo Química Arena





Sport Club Corinthians Paulista announces ticket sales and public reception at the Neo Química Arena for the Corinthians x Internacional match (on 9/24, at 2 pm) – the final game of the 2022 Brasileirão Feminino.

The opening of sales will be carried out in stages, taking into account the priority of the Fiel Torcedor program.

In line with the determinations of the Government of the State of São Paulo and the Municipality of São Paulo, it is no longer necessary to present proof of vaccination and/or negative tests for Covid-19 at the entrance to the stadium.

TICKETS SALES INFORMATION

Ticket sales will take place exclusively online, through the platforms www.fieltorcedor.com.brand www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br; there will be no physical box office.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, FROM 3PM

Opening for non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedorwhich will have access to purchase tickets and parking through the online platform www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, FROM 3PM

Open to fans in generalwho will have access to purchase all tickets available in their categories through the online platform www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br.

DISCOUNTS FOR FAITHFUL FANS

For the game against Internacional, for the grand final of the Brasileirão Feminino 2022, members of the My Life plan will have 20% discountswhile those of My Story plan will have 25% discounts.

ENTRY VALUES BY SECTOR

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 20.00

SUL DORIL – BRL 20.00

UPPER EAST NEOSALDINA – BRL 30.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – BRL 40.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – BRL 40.00

WEST SUPERIOR BENEGRIP – BRL 40.00

LOWER WEST BUSCOPAN CORNER – BRL 40.00

BUSCOPAN LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 50.00

BUSCOPAN CENTRAL LOWER WEST – BRL 60.00

GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT ACCESS TO NEO QUÍMICA ARENA

– To avoid crowds at the entrance, we ask that fans arrive at Neo Química Arena at least an hour and a half before the start time of the match;

– Totems with gel alcohol will be available for fans;

– We ask fans to favor contactless payment methods (cards) inside the arena;

– We ask for special attention at the time after departure, avoiding agglomerations at the exit gates and waiting in your seat, if necessary, for the opportune moment to leave;

Yours sincerely,

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.









Tags: Women’s Football, News

Category(ies): women’s football