Brie Larson has arrived at Fortnite; know which character

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 finally came to an end last Saturday, September 17th, after several months of airing. With its players already able to venture into the game’s universe in a new phase, Chapter 3: Season 4, the news about everything that will be happening is already being revealed by Epic.

And in one of these, actress Brie Larson, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, is confirmed in the new season, but not as you think.

Brie Larson will play Paradigm in Fortnite

While Epic has been introducing several comic book superheroes recently, such as Spider-Gwen, the introduction of Brie Larson in Fortnite is not Captain Marvel, as you might expect.

Similar to Dwayne Johnson’s introduction earlier this year, Brie Larson was confirmed last Sunday, September 18, in Fortnite as ‘Paradigm – Reality 659’, a new character of the current season that will play an important role in future narratives. Check it out below.

As can be seen, the character wears a helmet at all times, but the actress’ face can be seen on her skin without the accessory, which will be available in the Battle Pass.

The confirmation that it really is the actress came by herself on her Twitter, as you can see here. So far, little information about the character has been revealed, but this should be made available as the season progresses.

Actress wasn’t the first to have her face introduced in Fortnite

As we mentioned above, Dwayne Johnson was also introduced to Fortnite earlier this year, but not as one of its most famous characters. Having been the first celebrity to have his face in the game, The Rock had his face placed on the ‘Foundation’ character seen in Chapter 3: Season 1 of the game.

In its skin, the character could be acquired during Battle Royale only, not being available for purchase. Through some missions, you would receive the character, which not only came with a skin, but was part of a skin pack in which it contained styles, gliders, emotes and other items.

Check out the cinematic trailer for Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4

The new season of Fortnite has been available since this last Sunday, September 18th.