Bullet Train gets a release date on Blu-ray and digital media

Moments ago, the Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced that Bullet Train will hit North American stores on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray UHD on October 18. Digital media, meanwhile, is scheduled for September 27.

The studio promised a lot of exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including cast interviews and bloopers.

There is no forecast in Brazil, but everything indicates that the dates will be similar.

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Joey King (The Kissing Booth) Andrew Koji (Warrior), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (King’s Man: Inception), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat) are confirmed in the main cast.

An interesting detail of the development is that Lady Gaga was cast, but ended up dropping out due to scheduling conflicts.

The actress was then replaced by Sandra Bullock.

It is an adaptation of the work Maria Beetlewritten by Kotaro Isaka.

the plot of the movie Bullet train is focused on five assassins who find themselves on a bullet train departing from Tokyo to Morioka. The transport has only a few stops along the way and the killers discover that their missions are related. It remains to find out who will get off the train alive and what awaits them at the last station.

The direction is David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic).