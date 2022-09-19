Burial cave from the time of Ramses II found in Israel; see IMAGES | Science

The cave was discovered on a beach when a mechanical excavator working in Palmahim National Park (about ten kilometers from Tel Aviv) hit its roof. The discovery took place last Tuesday (13).
The archaeologists used a ladder to descend to the spacious, square-shaped cave.
In a video released by the Israel Antiquities Authority, they use flashlights to illuminate dozens of ceramic vases of various shapes and sizes, dating back to the period of the dead pharaoh in 1213 BC
The objects were funerary offerings to accompany the deceased on their final journey and have been intact since they were placed nearly 3,300 years ago.
A relatively intact skeleton was also found in two rectangular halves.
“The cave can provide a concrete picture of Late Bronze Age burial customs,” said Eli Yannai, a Bronze Age expert at the Antiquities Authority.
Palmahim National Park, where the ceramic and bronze objects were found. — Photo: SHLOMI AMRAN / ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY / AFP
Ceramic vessels found in the cave. — Photo: AFP PHOTO / HO / ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY
An archaeologist enters the discovered cave in Palmahim central park. — Photo: EMIL ALADJEM / ISRAELI ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY / AFP