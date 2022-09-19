Cell phones are a source of contamination that cannot be ignored; infectologist explains







Cell phones, indispensable accessories for individuals in the social and professional scope, are among the objects of personal use with a high level of contamination. In this scenario, the best thing is not to lend the device to other people and do frequent hygiene on the phone, both on the keyboard and on the screen and on the back of the cell phone, since the infection can occur through the hands or the mouth, directly connected. to the device.

the infectious disease doctor Ana Helena Germogliofrom Brasília, highlights: “Our cell phone carries several bacteria, especially now that it has practically become a pocket computer, which everyone uses for everything and anywhere. We always think that there are many bacteria only on the surface, where there are O touch screambut some studies show that the bacterial load can be much higher on the back of the cell phone, which is exactly where we hold it”.

According to her, most of these bacteria and microorganisms are already part of the device owner’s flora, that is, they end up being more harmless to the user. “Some studies show that they are organisms that are part of the flora of the person who uses the cell phone more frequently. Of course, when the cell phone is shared, we have a greater diversity, but when it is for personal use, it usually has the same flora as the The most common are: Staphylococci (Staphylococcus), streptococci (Streptococcus) and Micrococcus, which are the most common microorganisms found on our skin, in the oral cavity, in our lungs; this is where the highest degree of contamination of the our cell phone, informs the infectious disease specialist.

To sanitize the cell device, the ideal is to use isopropyl alcohol. “We can and should always sanitize our cell phone, but alcohol gel should not be used, it damages the components of the device. So, to sanitize without damaging it, the ideal is to use isopropyl alcohol. There are some substances that are sold especially to clean cell phone screens, television screens, but if you are going to buy, use isopropyl alcohol and never gel alcohol, as it really damages the phone”, highlights Ana Helena.

“But for us, for example, health professionals, who examine patients, always before and after examining them, we need to wash our hands precisely so as not to carry bacteria, neither from my cell phone to the patient nor from the patient to another, or for me. As for people who do not work in a hospital environment, even though we know that there are a lot of bacteria on their cell phones, we cannot exactly measure the risk, because there will only be my own bacteria there, so there is not so much problem in relation to that”, emphasizes Ana Helena. “But I say it again, it’s always good for us to keep our cell phones and hands sanitized, mainly to avoid passing diseases on to other people. human”, he concludes.

