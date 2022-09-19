Cell phones are a source of contamination that cannot be ignored; infectologist explains

Cell phones, indispensable accessories for individuals in the social and professional scope, are among the objects of personal use with a high level of contamination. In this scenario, the best thing is not to lend the device to other people and do frequent hygiene on the phone, both on the keyboard and on the screen and on the back of the cell phone, since the infection can occur through the hands or the mouth, directly connected. to the device.

the infectious disease doctor Ana Helena Germoglio, from Brasília, highlights: “Our cell phone carries several bacteria, especially now that it has practically become a pocket computer, which everyone uses for everything and anywhere. People always think that there are a lot of bacteria only on the surface, where there is touch screambut some studies show that the bacterial load can be much higher on the back of the cell phone, which is exactly where we hold it”.

According to her, most of these bacteria and microorganisms are already part of the device owner’s flora, that is, they end up being more harmless to the user. “Some studies show that they are organisms that are part of the flora of the person who uses the cell phone more frequently. Of course, when the cell phone is shared, we have a greater diversity, but when it is for personal use, it usually has the same flora on the user’s hands. The most common are: Staphylococcus (Staphylococcus), streptococci (Streptococcus) and Micrococcus, which are the most common microorganisms found on our skin, in the oral cavity, in our lungs; that’s where the highest degree of contamination of our cell phones comes in, informs the infectologist.

To sanitize the cell device, the ideal is to use isopropyl alcohol. “We can and should always sanitize our cell phone, but alcohol gel should not be used, it damages the components of the device. So, to sanitize without damaging it, the ideal is to use isopropyl alcohol. There are some substances that are sold especially to clean cell phone screens, television screens, but if you are going to buy it, use isopropyl alcohol and never gel alcohol, as it really damages the phone”, says Ana Helena.

The simplest, fastest, easiest, most effective and cheapest way to avoid getting sick from these bacteria, according to the infectious disease specialist, is to always wash your hands. Photograph: Nilton Fukuda / ESTADÃO

Cell phone use in the bathroom

Using the cell phone in the bathroom is an increasingly common habit and, according to the infectologist, there is no problem if using it correctly. “Not that it can’t be used, but we know that when we flush, for example, many microorganisms come out in the flushing splashes. Flushing with the toilet lid down is always good manners. Not only to avoid bacteria on the cell phone, but to avoid in the whole environment. You can take your cell phone to the bathroom, no problem, the important thing is to sanitize your hands and cell phone after you do your physiological needs ”, she stresses.

“But for us, for example, health professionals, who examine patients, always before and after examining them, we need to wash our hands precisely so as not to take bacteria from my cell phone to the patient or from the patient to another, or for me. As for people who do not work in a hospital environment, even though we know that there are a lot of bacteria on the cell phone, we cannot exactly measure the risk, because there will only be my own bacteria there, so there is not much problem in relation to this”, emphasizes Ana Helena. “But I say it again, it’s always good for us to keep our cell phones and hands sanitized, especially to avoid passing diseases on to other people. And avoid taking your mouth by hand, which is one of the great sources of infection in the human body”, she concludes.

