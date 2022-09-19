Ceni enters the top-10 of coaches who most commanded São Paulo in history; see list | Sao Paulo

When commanding São Paulo last Sunday, in the 2-0 victory over Ceará, Rogério Ceni entered the ranking of the ten coaches who most directed the club in history. He completed 114 games and tied with Paulo César Carpegiani, in tenth place.

The survey carried out by the São Paulo Historical Archive shows that Ceni will need at least one more season to rise in this statistic. That’s because the ninth place is Osvaldo Brandão, with 141 matches.

The leader of the ranking is Vicente Feola, with 555 games. Muricy Ramalho (474 ​​matches) and José Poy (422) close the top-3.

See the ten coaches who directed the most Sao Paulo in history:

Vicente Feola- 555 games Muricy Ramalho – 474 games Jose Poy – 422 games Tele Santana – 410 games Cylinder – 249 games Joreca – 172 games Rubens Minelli – 166 games Carlos Alberto Silva – 154 games Osvaldo Brandão – 141 games Paulo Cesar Carpegiani – 114 games

Rogério Ceni – 114 games

Last week, Ceni had already reached another milestone. In the clash against Corinthians, for the Brasileirão, he became the coach with the most games for São Paulo in a single spell since 2015, when the current football coordinator, Muricy Ramalho, left the post for the last time.

On that occasion, he completed 75 consecutive matches ahead of Tricolor and surpassed Fernando Diniz, who from 2019 to 2021 commanded the club on 74 opportunities. Muricy, from 2013 to 2015, was on the bench in 109 matches.

In this period, 11 coaches took over the team effectively – among them, Rogério himself, in 2017, with 37 matches. Ceni’s predecessor in the current passage, Hernán Crespo is the fourth with the most matches, 53.

In the 114 games ahead of São Paulo, Rogério Ceni has accumulated 48 wins, 35 draws and 31 defeats. There were 163 goals scored by their teams and 124 conceded.

The coach returns to the field with Tricolor next Sunday, at 8 pm, in Morumbi, to face Avaí, for the Brazilian Championship.

