Classic in Ecuador suspended after 30 seconds of ball rolling and confusion | international football

This Sunday’s derby between Emelec and Barcelona de Guayaquil for the Ecuadorian Championship was interrupted and suspended after just 30 seconds of the ball effectively rolling. The confusion ensued after a goal by the Canarios in the first minute of the game, with the Barça players being the target of objects thrown onto the pitch by the home team’s fans. Subsequently, the annulment of the goal with the help of VAR generated complaints from the visitors. And the duel was not resumed, after being paralyzed for 30 minutes due to the lack of security between the stands and the field.
Barcelona-EQU player lying on the pitch after Emelec fans threw objects on the pitch during the Ecuadorian Championship game – Photo: Reproduction
In the VAR review, the goal was disallowed by a hand from Paco Rodríguez at the origin of the play. The Barcelona players did not accept the marking. The defender himself ended up being hit by one of the objects thrown by the opposing crowd and had to be removed on a stretcher.
The teams returned to the locker rooms and, faced with the scenario, the referee and the match delegate decided to suspend the game. The classic will resume this Monday behind closed doors.