Corinthians should give long break to the squad on break in the Brasileirão and hope to recover Maycon | Corinthians

Coach Vítor Pereira will define Corinthians’ weekly schedule this Monday, but there is already a consensus in the football department that players will get a few days off due to the break in the Brazilian Championship caused by Data Fifa. Timão only returns to the field on the 28th, against Atlético-GO.

With an interval of ten days between games, the trend is for athletes to be released for up to three consecutive days off. Due to the marathon of games and trips, the committee and the board understand the need for mental and physical rest for athletes.

After the 1-0 defeat to América-MG at Independência, this Sunday, in Belo Horizonte, Vítor Pereira said that he will use the training days to raise the level of Timão, who will play the finals of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo on October 12th and 19th.

– First we will rest and then work on the behaviors that we have to improve – he said.

In this process is the recovery of the Maycon steering wheel. Out of the team since August 5th due to a fracture in the second left toe, the player has already started to go to the field. The commission hopes to be able to count on the player in the decisions of the Copa do Brasil.

– Maycon, from what I’ve seen, started running and hitting the ball, he’s on the field, we’ll see these days to try to improve his physical condition. I hope I can count on him (in the finals).

With 44 points, Corinthians is fifth in the Brasileirão, but already 13 away from the first place, Palmeiras.

