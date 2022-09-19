Couple finds old coins valued at R$1.3 million hidden on the floor of their home

09/16/2022

A couple found 260 gold coins hidden in a small metal pot under the floor of their home in North Yorkshire, England. According to international media, the couple was doing a kitchen renovation when they found the treasure on July 13, 2019.

Currently, the coins, dating from 1610 to 1727, are valued at more than 250 thousand euros (about R$ 1.3 million). After finding the pot, the couple hired Spink & Son auctioneer Gregory Edmund to help evaluate the coins, which go up for auction next month.

“It’s a wonderful and truly unexpected discovery from such an unassuming location,” Edmund said in a press release.

The house where the treasure was built was built in the 18th century and belonged to Joseph and Sarah Fernley-Maisters, who were married in 1694. The family was wealthy and had business importing and exporting iron ore, lumber and coal.

England’s Treasury Act 1996 provides that any gold or silver coin minted 300 years in the past becomes government property and is purchased from the discoverer at a fair market price for placement in a museum. All but one of the coins were minted around 292 years ago, so they can be auctioned off.

