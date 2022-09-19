Cronenbergmania – C7nema.net

Next to the Kursaal, the nerve center of the San Sebastián Festival, there is an optician, famous in the Iberian Peninsula for the good quality of the frames of the glasses, which chose a painting with the face of David Cronenberg as decoration. There are images of the Canadian filmmaker all over the event, especially among the titles for sale on the shelves of Cinema da Hontza, the most famous bookstore in the city, in northern Spain. “Cronenberg By Cronenberg” (Editorial El Cuenco de Plata) and the collection “Videodrome – La Dystopia Según David Cronenberg” (published by Asociación Shangrila Textos Aparte) are some of them, in addition to the novel “consumed” (Editorial Anagrama), released by the filmmaker. All this adoration is part of the homage that the director of “Eastern promises” (2007) and “The Fly” (1983) will receive this Tuesday, with the conquest of the Donostia Prize, in honor of the 56 years of its trajectory in the realization. Today dedicated to the supernatural project “Shrouds”, with Vincent Cassel, he will display “Crimes of the Future” in the Spanish movie marathon.

Photo of Cronenberg in the optics next to the Kursaal

Despite not having won an award during his visit to Cannes, where part of the audience left the projection uncomfortable with the representation of human physiology, “crimes of the future” had a very limited commercial release in the Americas and Europe, carving out space for its streaming debut, via MUBI. Still, it has become a cult film and is in danger of entering the international critics’ best film 2022 lists.

“There are two verbs that I don’t know: ‘To age’ and ‘To die’. Death happens when you take a picture of an object, of a person. That immortalization, in a click, is the spark of our anguish in the face of finitude. Old age is a sign of the body. And it’s from the body that all truths come,” Cronenberg told C7nema in Cannes. “We create images as a way to encapsulate Time, but it acts on bodies in an advance that cannot be stopped.”.

Wrapped in a serene Howard Shore soundtrack, similar to a mantra, “Crimes of the Future” lives up to all the expectations that surrounded him on the Croisette, where he fought for the Palme d’Or. It was the most radical authorial show in Cannes. It is a film of intimate dramaturgy and priceless richness in its reflection of the anxieties that move the world in 2022. In its philosophical script, filmed in Athens, we find the gradual abandonment of touch and physical contact; the radical spectacularization of opinions; performative identities; systemic diseases; and a brilliant concept: “the design of the tumor,” which suggests the rampant growth of comatose ideas. Add to that a Viggo Mortensen in a state of grace.

Crowning it all is the fact that Cronenberg stamps his venereal, intestinal imprint on every shot, without ever giving up the science fiction genre codes.

In its dark projection of Tomorrow, Cronenberg’s film records the failure of the humanist project that intended to generate harmony between civilizations. In the film, as the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new mutations. That’s the reality of Saul Tenser (Viggo), a celebrated performance artist, in love with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux, equally potent). He does shows audiences of their organ surgeries, in avant-garde performances. However, something in that routine will change when Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher at the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows her movements, exuding lust for Saul and his methods of self-analysis. There is also a kind of investigator, embodied by Welket Bungué, who carries the film with a load of mystery. Worth a special applause is the wardrobe, especially Saul’s Darth Vader outfit.

“I was surrounded by great stars with a very high level of performance in this work with David, who did not require me to speak Portuguese,” Welket said via Zoom to C7. “Cronenberg is a world-renowned director for having created his own language, in a speech guided by the body. In this film, “Crimes of the Future”, he approaches, from an intellectualized reading, impermanence and withering away.”.

“Crimes of the Future” will be shown in San Sebastián this Tuesday

With “Crimes of the Future”, world cinema has entered a cocoon where it reviews the microphysics of the absurdity and abandonment of our times, applauding the birth of a seminal film. There is a sequence in it that is a candidate for posterity: the dance of a blind, sewn-up performer who has a profusion of ears attached to his body. It is a sign of our current inability to hear the world and to listen to the other.

San Sebastián pampers Cronenberg in gratitude with this authorial gesture.