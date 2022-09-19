Cruzeiro prepares ‘surprise’ party at Mineirão in game against Vasco

The most important game cruise in these three years playing in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship is approaching: for the first time, a victory guarantees the star club back to the elite of national football. Because of this, Raposa is preparing a party for fans, players and employees at Mineirão next Wednesday (21), if this is confirmed.

However, the details of the celebration in the event of the achievement of the main objective of the season is still a secret on the part of the club. Cruzeiro enters the field at 21:00 (Brasília time), against Vasco, for the 31st first round of the competition.

The majority partner of the Celestial Anonymous Football Society (SAF), Ronaldo Fenômeno, has already confirmed his presence at the event. He even stated that will present Blue China with a novelty before the decisive match.

The last partial tickets, released this Monday (19), accounted for more than 55,000 sold. In other words, the expectation is a full house for the national classic that should “stop” the sports lovers in the country.

In the event of a tie or defeat, Cruzeiro will depend on a stumbling block by Londrina two days later to mathematically confirm a spot in Serie A. The Sports TimeMinas Arena reported that it still does not have more information about the festivities at Gigante da Pampulha.