Cruzeiro seeks to repeat the feat of 2013, in Série A, and be the first to beat all opponents in Série B | cruise

Cruzeiro starts the week with a focus on the game against Vasco on Wednesday. A victory, guarantees mathematical access, brings the club closer to the Serie B title, and will also keep the team in search of another record: being the first to beat all opponents in a single edition of the tournament.

“Three points in a majestic way”, says Fernanda | The Voice of the Crowd

In the first round, Raposa could not beat Bahia, Tombense, Vasco, Ituano, Guarani and CSA, all in duels away from home. The first two on the list were won at the beginning of the second round, at Mineirão, stage of Wednesday’s game, against Vasco.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

In fact, all the remaining opponents on the above list will have to face Cruzeiro as a visitor. And, at home, the Fox has shown all its strength in the tournament. There are 13 victories and two draws in the matches played – the best home team is fired. The 41 points added as home team would leave Cruzeiro in 7th position in Serie B.

2 of 3 Cruzeiro seeks an unprecedented feat in the history of Série B — Photo: THOMÁS SANTOS/STAFF IMAGES Cruzeiro seeks an unprecedented feat in the history of Serie B — Photo: THOMÁS SANTOS/STAFF IMAGES

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The teams that came closest to the feat in the second division were Corinthians (in 2008, they didn’t beat Santo André), Portuguesa (in 2011, they didn’t beat ABC-RN) and Atlético-GO (in 2016, they didn’t beat Joinville) . The survey was carried out by the Statistical Spy, from the ge.

It is worth remembering that the only one to achieve the feat in Serie A was also Cruzeiro. In 2013, the Minas Gerais team beat all opponents of the running points at least once throughout the tournament, ending up as champions. This year, the end may also be the same, as Cruzeiro opened a considerable advantage to Bahia and Vasco, candidates for second place, at this moment.

The games against Ituano, Guarani and CSA are initially scheduled for the 4th, 22nd and 29th of October, respectively.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

The stumbles of the first round

Regarding the four teams that Cruzeiro has not yet won in this Series B, there were two defeats and two draws. The team lost 1-0 to Vasco and Guarani, in addition to having drawn 1-1 with Ituano and CSA.

Best moments: Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro for the 12th round of Serie B