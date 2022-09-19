Cruzeiro: “Two wins can already guarantee the title of Serie B”, points out mathematician

If they beat Vasco next Wednesday (21), at 9 pm, at Mineirão, Cruzeiro will mathematically confirm access to the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, the main objective of the season. But coach Paulo Pezzolano and the players have already stated that they also aim to win the title. And, according to mathematicians, this feat may be closer than most people realize.

According to Dr. Moacir Martinez’s projections, after the victory of the celestial team over CRB (2-0 in Maceió), just two more triumphs may be enough for Cruzeiro to lift the cup.

“Now even with two wins it would be possible. Beating Vasco and Ponte Preta (two next opponents), Cruzeiro would reach 71 points. On the other hand, Bahia can only reach 75 points, Grêmio 74 and Vasco to 72 points”, highlights the mathematician.

The big question is that, to take the cup out of Raposa’s hands, the competitors would have to do practically perfect campaigns until the end of the competition, having a much higher yield than presented so far.

According to the mathematical projections, if the current performance is maintained, Bahia would finish the Série B of the Brazilian with a maximum of 70 points.

At the moment, Cruzeiro has a 14 point advantage over Bahia (65 to 51). As a result, according to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Raposa has a 99.1% chance of winning the title.

During a press conference at Toca da Raposa last week, Pezzolano said that if Cruzeiro doesn’t win the title, it will sound like a ‘failure’ to him.