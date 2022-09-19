Cyberpunk 2077: The number of PC players quadruples, the game is close to the Top 10 Steam

The number of PC players on Steam from Cyberpunk 2077 continues to increase rapidly. With the arrival of the weekend, as usual, the number of users increased, but compared to the numbers at the beginning of the week we are talking about about four times the number of active users, considering the maximum peak of 85,555 players today.

Also, that number means that Cyberpunk 2077 is now very close to the top 10: The 10th position belongs to Naraka Bladepoint with 95,000 users at the time of writing. If the success continues, Cyberpunk 2077 could reappear among the most played games on Steam.

Among other things, this is not just a wave of today. The number of active players on Steam in Cyberpunk 2077 has steadily increased since September 14th. The growth is visible and it is very likely that the arrival of new content dedicated to edgerunnersas well as the publication of the anime in Netflix have led new players to buy the game or old players to re-explore Night City.

At the time of writing, Cyberpunk 2077 also outperforms Path of Exile, Elden Ring, Terraria, Garry’s Mod, Monster Hunter Rise, Red Dead Redemption 2, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel – just to name a few familiar names – in terms of active players on Steam. However, it remains far from games like CS:GO with 938,000 players, followed by DOTA 2 with 772,000 and finally PUBG with 393,000 users.

Considering the general distrust of Cyberpunk 2077 and the fact that this data is PC/Steam only, it’s clear that the game is in a good place: we’ll have to see how long it lasts.

