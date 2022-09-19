Deolane spent a surprising amount on cosmetic procedures to enter the reality show. Know how much!

Playback, PlayPlus

Deolane Bezerra is already one of the most outstanding names of “A Fazenda 2022” after some fights with Deborah Albuquerque and other participants of the program. According to Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Deolane prepared her aesthetic to be able to be confined in reality show and found out how much did the influencer spend in some procedures.

Deolane went through a process of lip filler with hyaluronic acid. More specifically, with two syringes, equivalent to 2ml of the product. For that, Deolane paid BRL 4,000 in the procedure performed by Dr. Bruna Mesquita.

Adept of a few more procedures, as well as the Strawberry Shortcake Woman, who was inspired by Angelina Jolie, Deolane is also wearing contact lenses on her teeth. To keep your smile up to date, the lawyer spent more than BRL 50,000 when choosing a more realistic material compared to what he used in 2020 when he went through the procedure for the first time.

Deolane Bezerra talks about Kerline’s behavior in A Fazenda 2022

From the start of the program, Kerline Cardoso was uncomfortable with some attitudes of Deolane and her friends. In conversation with Tati, the former BBB pointed out that people are afraid of Deolane due to a possible favoritismbut stated that with her it was different.

As Deolane grew ill with some more…

