Did the referee get it right? Vote for Flamengo vs Fluminense’s controversial moves | Brazilian series a

São Paulo referee Raphael Claus had a controversial performance in Fla-Flu last Sunday, won 2-1 by Fluminense, at Maracanã. In addition to five expulsions, three bids stood out. A penalty in favor of Fluminense in Cano, signaled by Claus. And two other possible penalties, one from Manoel in Gabigol and another from David Luiz in Caio Paulista. These, however, were not marked.
O ge gathered the moves that generated the most discussion and wants to know your opinion: was the referee right or wrong?
Marinho receives a red card and is sent off by referee Raphael Claus — Photo: Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF
- Penalty in Cano in a bid with Santos and Léo Pereira
On this move, Claus scored the penalty. At Central do Apito, the commentator PC Oliveira said he didn’t see a penalty in the Argentine. On the move, goalkeeper Santos collided with Cano, and Léo Pereira touched him from behind. The move took place in the 42nd minute of the first half, when the game was 0-0.
- Manoel’s penalty in Gabigol?
In this move, Claus did not signal a fault. PC gave the referee right and stated that there was not enough force to take down the attacker. The move took place before Tricolor opened the scoring, in the 36th minute of the first half.
- David Luiz penalty in Caio Paulista?
In this move, Claus did not signal a fault. In Troca de Passes, commentator Sandro Meira Ricci was responsible for Central do Apito. The former referee saw a clear penalty from David Luiz in Caio Paulista in the 27th minute of the second half. The score was 1-0 for Fluminense.
