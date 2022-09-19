Director Regrets Invisible Drax Joke

Every production in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a meme factory used by fans, from movies like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, to series like WandaVision and She-Hulk.

There are memorable and timeless memes like Captain America’s “I got the reference” and more recent ones like She-Hulk dancing. One of the biggest is that of the invisible Drax.

The meme that originated from a scene from Avengers: Infinity War is one of the most used by fans to this day, whenever the character appears on the scene. And that fact ended up angering the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, James Gunn.

It turns out that Gunn was the one who wrote the Guardians’ lines in the movie and, responding to a fan on Twitter, says he regrets writing this Drax joke:

“Between the daily barrage of repetitive invisible jokes about John Cena, in addition to the ones about Dave, I almost regret making the joke in the first place.”

And it’s not the first time that Gunn has been annoyed at this repetitive joke, saying that in the team’s third film, he would put this meme to rest.

