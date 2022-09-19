Do WhatsApp Heart Emojis Have Hidden Meanings? check now

Some people like emojis so much Whatsapp which allows conversations to become “polluted” with a lot of pictures and drawings at once. Have you ever stopped to think about the meaning of the colors of the hearts that we love to send to those special people? See if it makes sense with what you send.

Knowing what each color means is a way to make communication clearer, as the emojis are essential to make yourself understood today. Some people don’t even care about it, but the symbols always have something to indicate. So if you use WhatsApp often, we point out that it’s good to know all of them.

colors of hearts

Who explains what the colors of the hearts want to indicate is the website Emojipedia. It gathers all the symbols present in the app and in mobile text messages, then explains what each of them means.

Check it out:

red heart

It expresses love and romance. It is one of the most popular and used by the most passionate users.

orange heart

This heart has nothing to do with love, but with friendship. So it’s a good emoji to send to your closest friends.

yellow heart

Is for indicate a sincere love, without lies or resentment. It is a symbol full of light and good energies.

green heart

This emoji gained more popularity with the Korean band Neo Culture Technology (NTC). It was created to express growth, fertility and to indicate a relationship with the environment.

brown heart

It is mostly used to address race-related issues. It is one of the least used of all WhatsApp hearts colors.

Blue Heart

Indicates stability. It can be emotional, financial, at work, but it fits in other situations.

It might be used also to indicate tranquility, health and generosity.

white heart

This one was created to mourn someone’s death and to convey tranquility.

Black Heart

Originally thought to indicate sadness, but metal lovers use it in loving or affectionate contexts.

purple heart

It is the symbol of forbidden or hidden love. Therefore, it is more used in a relationship between lovers.