Do you need to watch Rogue One before the Andor series?

Many New Star Wars Fans Have A Question: Must Watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story before the series andor?

And the answer is: yes. It’s not an obligation, it’s true, but whenever we watch a prequel, we have to have a basic notion of future events.

The series takes place before the events of the 2016 film, and explores a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make in his universe.

The production presents the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. This is an age fraught with danger, deceit and intrigue as Cassian embarks on a path destined to transform him into a rebel hero.

In the movie Rogue One, which inspires Andor, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) was estranged from her father, Galen (Mads Mikkelsen), as a child, due to director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn)’s demand that he work on building the world’s most powerful weapon. Empire, the Death Star. Created by Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), she had to learn to survive on her own when she turned 16. As an adult, Jyn is rescued from prison by the Rebel Alliance, who want access to a message sent by her father to Gerrera. With the promise of freedom at the end of the mission, she agrees to work alongside Captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and robot K-2SO (Alan Tudyk). This group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the Death Star plans.

Finally, Andor debuts on September 21, only on Disney+.