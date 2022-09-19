Do you remember Rachel Green’s hair evolution?

The iconic sitcom friends fit was on the air for 10 years with the same main cast, and in a long period like that everyone changes a little, but no one has changed as much as Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green.

The character changed hair no less than eight times, that is, practically one new cut per season. So let’s remember Rachel Green’s hair evolution, which inspired so many women at the time.

1st and 2nd seasons

In the first two seasons Rachel showed off a cut that became a real fever among women, so much so that the cut ended up being called Rachel cut. The blonde hair was cut to shoulder length, in layers peaked from the ears, to give more volume to the top of the head, and the bangs blended in with the rest of the hair, making a contour of the actress’s face.

3rd season

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Rachel arrived in season 3 with a little hair longer and much less peaked, with much less volume, and also left the different shades of blonde behind, replacing it with a light brown color.

4th and 5th seasons

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Apparently, Aniston didn’t really like being a brunette, as in season 4 she already returned with blonde haireven less peaked and a little longera cut that she liked so much that she kept it in season 5 and ended up becoming a trademark of the actress, who currently uses the same style.

6th season

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Despite keeping her blonde hair color, in Season 6, Rachel adopted a more relaxed style in its cut, with longer strands that fans have seen throughout the series. Even the braided hairdos and pigtails she used to do in previous seasons have been left behind, with her hair most of the time loose with no more than one clip in her bangs.

7th season

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

In season 7, the character made the biggest of all her haircut changes in the series, keeping only the same blonde and radicalizing by abandoning the peaked cut and long hair for a while, to assume a beautiful Chanel cut.

8th season

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Despite having matched a lot with the actress’s face, she must not have liked the chanel style very much, since in season 8 she let her hair grow a little, and adopted a more relaxed style with a Lob cutslightly peaked and with waves at the endsplus some blonde highlights.

9th season

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The stripped-down style didn’t last, being replaced in season 9 by the long hair a little choppy, similar to what the actress has adopted as her own style in recent years. The blonde highlights have also been modified for slightly darker tones.

10th season

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The last cut used by the actress in the 10th season of friends increased the peak a little and used something that she had not yet tried, and that ended up being very good, a fringe. She also returned to lighten her locks more.

friends is available with its 10 seasons on HBO Max.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.