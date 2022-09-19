Don Cheadle talks about War Machine becoming Iron Man

Don Cheadleactor who plays James Rhodes or War machineresponded to rumors of his hero taking on the mantle of Iron Man after Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame. Check out:

“I don’t know. I mean, I think Rhodey is his own guy. I don’t think anyone can actually do that…” said Cheadle to Extra (via heroic hollywood) in an interview at the D23 Expo.

War Machine will have a bigger role when appearing in the next productions of the MCU Secret Invasion and the direct sequence Armor Wars.

“I think we’re going to learn a lot more about what Rhodey wants, who he is, and what his place will be in the MCU firmament. I honestly don’t know much more than you do“. Said Don.

starring Samuel L. Jacksonthe series Secret Invasion adapts one of the biggest events of the marvel comics of the last twenty years, in which the Skrulls have infiltrated Earth. At the MCUNick Fury made this discovery in captain marvelbut the aliens at the time had no villainous ambitions.

The cast has Ben Mendelsohnreprising the role of Talos; Cobie Smuldersagain as Maria Hill and the trio Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarkewho will make their MCU debut.

Secret Invasion will be released at the first half of 2023 on Disney+.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.