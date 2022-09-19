‘Don’t Worry Darling’ movie review: Florence Pugh shines in Olivia Wilde-directed thriller

Do not worry, dear sparked social media chatter surrounding the behind-the-scenes drama and an awkward press tour at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. However, it overshadowed the film itself. Director and actress Olivia Wilde has created a visually appealing film, but it’s a shame the story isn’t able to fully encompass in the same way. Do not worry, dear could have been so much more.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ shows the cracks in a utopian society

LR: Florence Pugh as Alice Chambers and Harry Styles as Jack Chambers | Images from Warner Bros.

Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) lives as a 1950s housewife to her doting husband Jack (Harry Styles). They live in an experimental, utopian suburban community that is quaint. Alice spends her days housekeeping and sharing conversations with her closest friend Bunny (Wilde). However, an old friend of theirs named Margaret (KiKi Layne) becomes an outcast when she suspects something is not right in this utopian society.

The experimental suburbs in Do not worry, dear there’s only one rule for housewives to follow: stay on the route and don’t go to the headquarters. Alice becomes increasingly suspicious of Project Victory, where her husband is an employee, after believing he saw a plane crash in the desert. Alice is determined to get to the bottom of the truth, no matter the cost.

The power of knowledge and control is the name of the game

Do not worry, dear quickly establishes the status quo while Alice and Jack enjoy social time with their close friends and neighbors. Screenwriters Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke and the screenplay by Shane Van Dyke depict a society where earthquakes are common and a natural part of the day. Alice and Jack share a marriage filled with passion, but when they’re not working or making love, they meet up with their friends for drinks and fun.

This 1950s story comes with genre work as they pursue progress shrouded in mystery. Men work to change the world through Project Vitória, while women stay at home to cook, clean and serve their husbands. It’s a seemingly well-oiled machine that relies on coordination and organization, much like the ballet classes Alice attends with the other wives. There’s pressure to have a nuclear family, though Alice and Jack’s infatuation with each other doesn’t leave the time or desire to have children. They discover that there is not much room for their neighbors to detour.

Do not worry, dear plays with the battle between order and chaos. Frank (Chris Pine) leads the Victory Project, which seeks progress and demands that each person do their part. He holds all the knowledge he uses to wield his power over others. However, Alice grows increasingly suspicious, putting a target on her back. As a result, she follows a game of cat and mouse that turns everything in her world upside down.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is a predictable thriller with no suspense

Chris Pine as Frank | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Wilde broke into the feature film directing scene with the exquisite smart book that deftly blended comedy, wit and warmth. She once again proves she has a creative eye behind the camera and has something to say in Do not worry, dear immersive power in the genre. Wilde incorporates many mirror tricks, some rooted in narrative and others for symbolic reasons. Cinematographer Matthew Libatique’s gorgeous retro visuals leap from the canvas, perfectly capturing a 1950s utopian society.

target audience seeing Do not worry, dear as the names on the poster will be completely satisfied with yet another stellar performance from Pugh. It doesn’t miss a beat, boasting a range that far exceeds the source material. Meanwhile, Styles is a little out of her league here. He’s not bad, but he has a hard time standing out alongside the powerhouse that is Pugh. Furthermore, the pair has weak chemistry together.

There will be unavoidable comparisons to Jordan Peele Go out, but there are also other titles it is based on. Wilde’s second feature film certainly feels like an amalgamation of better films. It plays out under the assumption that the audience is staying behind the veil of mystery, but it’s pretty obvious where it’s going from the start. Also, all the characters are a bit underwhelmed, always keeping the audience at a distance.

Wilde plays with the “hysterical woman” trope, but she has something interesting to say about it involving chaos, control and the pursuit of happiness. There are good moments, but the story doesn’t fit. It’s properly paced and fun enough with a powerful lead performance and stunning visuals. But it’s also predictable, lacks suspense, and misses the mark in translating its most engaging ideas into its final act. Do not worry, dear has style in spades, but is a little too light on emotions.

Do not worry, dear opens in theaters on September 23.

