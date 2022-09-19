‘Don’t Worry Darling’ movie review: Florence Pugh shines in Olivia Wilde-directed thriller

Admin 49 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Do not worry, dear sparked social media chatter surrounding the behind-the-scenes drama and an awkward press tour at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. However, it overshadowed the film itself. Director and actress Olivia Wilde has created a visually appealing film, but it’s a shame the story isn’t able to fully encompass in the same way. Do not worry, dear could have been so much more.

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ shows the cracks in a utopian society

'Don't Worry Darling' Florence Pugh as Alice Chambers and Harry Styles as Jack Chambers. Pugh is smiling wearing gold earrings and a purple top. Styles is standing next to her smiling slightly wearing off-white colored clothes, surrounded by his friends.
LR: Florence Pugh as Alice Chambers and Harry Styles as Jack Chambers | Images from Warner Bros.

Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) lives as a 1950s housewife to her doting husband Jack (Harry Styles). They live in an experimental, utopian suburban community that is quaint. Alice spends her days housekeeping and sharing conversations with her closest friend Bunny (Wilde). However, an old friend of theirs named Margaret (KiKi Layne) becomes an outcast when she suspects something is not right in this utopian society.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Nicholas Galitzine stars in film inspired by Harry Styles fanfic

After winning hearts in Continuity to Love (2022), Nicholas Galitzine will be Anne Hathaway’s love …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved