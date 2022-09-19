Dorival Jr. wins ‘problem’ for Flamengo’s decisive moment and will have to rack his brains in search of a solution

Flamengo will have many absences in the next round of the Brasileirão

In addition to the 2-1 defeat, the game against Fluminensethis Sunday (18), for the 27th round of the Brazilian championshipwas costly for the Flamengo. Dorival Jr. will have a lot of embezzlement in the next round.

The match against Strength will make the coach rack his brains to assemble the squad. In addition to the drop in the six summoned, Arrascaeta and Varela, for Uruguay, Pedro and Everton Ribeiro, for Brazil, and Vidal and Pulgar, for ChileDorival will not have two more names: Everton Chives and Marino.

The two were expelled before the Fluminense and fulfill the suspension against Fortaleza. The drama increases because the offending sector is completely understaffed.

Of the list that was available this Sunday, only Gabigol will be able to play. Youngsters like Victor Hugo and Matheus França, who work further back with Dorival, can play there. However, it is worth remembering that they were already the options for the casualties of Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Vidal and Pulgar.

The result made Flamengo stay further away from the Brasileirão title. With 45 points, the coaching staff will not give up the competition, but, as the coach said in the last interview, the care not to go beyond the point physically hammers in the mind, especially on account of 2021, when the squad arrived without ideal condition at the end. of the year.

Flamengo will have two decisions ahead: the final of the Brazil’s Cup against Corinthianson the 12th and 19th of October, in addition to the final of CONMEBOL Libertadores in front of Atletico-PRscheduled for October 29, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.