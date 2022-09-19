Downtown and upscale neighborhoods are the first to receive the 5G signal in Campo Grande

The 5G technology signal is officially released in Campo Grande and some people claim to have already noticed the difference in the speed of the internet. But, in addition to having a cell phone and chip enabled to receive the technology, it is necessary to check if your neighborhood is on the list of recipients with the signal offered by each operator.

Of course, Vivo and Tim are the operators capable of transmitting the 5G signal to customers, but there are still few neighborhoods covered. According to the companies, the signal should expand its reach to other regions of the city over time.

As of this Monday (19), customers of the operator Claro will only be able to access the 5G signal in the Center and in the Glória, Itanhangá and Chácara Cachoeira neighborhoods. Customers of operator Vivo, on the other hand, can only get 5G in Centro, Jardim dos Estados and Santa Fé.

Tim is the operator with the longest signal reach, with 47 neighborhoods and 33% of customers in Campo Grande. The following neighborhoods are covered: São Francisco, Cruzeiro, Veraneio, Maria Aparecida Pedrossian, Santo Amaro, Carlota, Universitário, Jardim dos Estados, TV Morena, Santa Fé, Panamá, Rita Vieira, Bela Vista, Monte Líbano, Taveirópolis, Mata do Jacinto , Glória, Seminary, Center, Margarida, Carandá, Vilas Boas, Popular, Pioneers, Nova Campo Grande, Sobrinho, Estrela Dalva, Autonomist, Northwest, Dr. Albuquerque, Mata do Segredo, Chácara Cachoeira, Monte Castelo, Cabreúva, Parati, Chácara dos Poderes, Coronel Antonino, Santo Antônio, Jardim Paulista, São Bento, Itanhangá, Nasser, América, Jóckey Club, Tiradentes, Piratininga and José Abrão.

Map with neighborhoods covered by 5G

5G capable devices

In addition to the signal released by the operator, the user needs a smartphone compatible with 5G and a chip that also supports the technology. Anatel provides an information panel where it is possible to consult certified and approved 5G smartphones.

The agency recommends that before purchasing a cell phone, the customer checks the homologation code stamped on the chassis (or in the product manual) and consults his operator about the compatibility of the product with the network.

When checking if your cell phone model is on the list, it is important to verify that it has SA operation which means compatible with 5G Standalone. In the list of compatibles is, for example, the Xiaomi 12, Motorola Edge 20, iPhone 13, Nokia G50 and Galaxy S21.

O Mediamax newspaper conducted a survey in downtown Mato Grosso do Sul and found cell phones that already have the technology with prices starting at R$ 1,800. Check it out by clicking here.