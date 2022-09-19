EDP ​​announces change in energy bill in Espírito Santo

Starting this Tuesday, 20th, energy bills will arrive for customers with new colors. The modification aims to adapt the bill to the new visual identity of EDP, the electricity distributor in Espírito Santo, which was announced in June.

Continues after advertising

The new account will be in green, blue and purple colors that represent the sustainability of nature, clean energy, technology and people in line with EDP’s goal of being carbon neutral by the end of this decade.

The company clarifies that there will be no change in the payment methods for the account. Customers can pay the invoice through barcode, PIX, automatic debit or digital wallets (such as PicPay and Mercado Pago). They can also use collection agents, ATMs or bank correspondents.

The service remains in the same way at the on-site branches, website www.edponline.com.br, EDP Online application and at the Customer Service (SAC) on 0800 721 0707 (available 24 hours a day, including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays). In addition, the company maintains contact via Whatsapp, through the number (27) 9 9772-2549, with the availability of services such as debt consultation and request for a barcode for payment.

Continues after advertising

After the change in the colors of the energy bill, the company will also modify the visual identity of the service agencies, uniforms of service providers, headquarters, substations, among others, in an implementation period of up to two years.

New brand

EDP’s new identity is aligned with the company’s positioning in the energy sector and with its role in society. The image reflects EDP’s transformation in recent years into a more global, inclusive and future-focused company with actions in the present that promote sustainability, social responsibility and innovation.

The logo and graphic identity are inspired by the circularity of nature, the planet and the various sources of renewable energy – the sun, wind and water turbines, key elements in the company’s strategy to double its renewable capacity by 2025.

Continues after advertising

The new identity also reflects EDP’s ambition for a more sustainable circular economy and reinforces the importance of innovation, which is so necessary in the energy sector to respond to the challenge of energy independence and reducing the use of fossil fuels.

Receive the main news of the day on your WhatsApp and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://bit.ly/aqui26whats

The content of AQUINOTICIAS.COM is protected by Brazilian legislation on copyright. Its total or partial reproduction is not allowed, under penalty of being legally liable in accordance with the law. In case of doubt, please contact: [email protected].