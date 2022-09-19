Emily in Paris: Season 3 is officially filming – Vogue

+



Lilly Collins and Ashley Pak backstage at Emily in Paris (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

God help us, Emily Cooper is back. After confirming on January 10th that there would be at least two more seasons of Emily in ParisNetflix began filming the third season, with Lily Collins captured on the streets of Paris filming with colleague Lucas Bravo.

So what’s been revealed about the Emmy-nominated series’ next season so far? First of all, pretty much the entire cast is returning, including Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille, Ashley Park as Mindy, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie. Lucien Laviscount – who appeared as Alfie in the most recent season – has also been enhanced to be a series fixture, which means Emily’s messy romantic life is about to get even more complicated.

Emily in Paris (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Plot-wise, given that filming takes place in the City of Light, it’s also very likely that Emily made the decision to stay in Paris once again. Those who watched the last season will remember that it ended in an open-ended ending, with Emily having to decide between taking a senior Chicago role at Savoir or leaving the company and working for Sylvie’s own boutique. That means Emily will have to deal with the fact that Gabriel and Camille are now back together – and living in an apartment right below hers – as well as having a boss who totally despises her.

And while there’s no trailer yet, the leaders have been posting regular updates from Paris. (The big news from Lily Collins? The fact that Emily’s apartment now has its own presence on Google Maps). Also look out for more paparazzi captures from outside Paris, with showrunner Darren Star hinting that the production will once again move to the French countryside (and possibly London or Berlin).

As for the release date? With filming scheduled to end this second semester, Emily in Paris will likely return to screens next summer – with a 2023 debut looking more likely. So there’s plenty of time for Emily to throw that Breton cap into the Seine.