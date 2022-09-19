Everything We Know About Ellen Pompeo’s New Miniseries, Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith

Some weeks ago, Ellen Pompeo revealed that it will premiere one of the new miniseries of the American streaming Hulu, marking his first major role after Grey’s Anatomythe measured drama that consecrated the actress.

Announced in August, Pompeo’s new production it’s still a mystery and, so far, has not even won an official title. But still, some details about the miniseries are already circulating on social media. Check out everything we know so far:

Based on real facts

Although it has not yet announced the official name of the miniseries, Hulu has already revealed that the plot will be inspired by a true story and will follow the story of an orphan girl, who is adopted by a couple at the age of eight.

However, the girl lives with a rare form of dwarfism which will cause serious problems for the couple, who already have three other children. But in addition to being small, the girl also has a bizarre behavior and soon everyone around her suspects that he may not be who she says he is.

The little girl and her actions soon lead the couple into a crisis, which only escalates as they go after more answers, with the conflicts leaving their home, passing through the courts and ending up in the couple’s marriage.

episodes and seasons

Ellen Pompeo’s new series was billed as a miniseries, which will win eight chapters. For being a ‘limited series‘, just like hits like The Queen’s Gambitthe production should not go beyond its first season.

Cast and Producers

Until the moment, only Ellen Pompeo was confirmed in the cast from the miniseries. In addition to acting, the actress will also work behind the camera, as one of the executive producers, alongside Katie Robbins, in The Affair and The Last Tycoon, who also signs the plot script.

Behind the scenes of Hulu, the production still with the presence of Erin Levy, known for working in Mad Men: Making Truths and Counterpart: Parallel Worldwho will be the showrunner of the production.

Debut

Perhaps one of the most awaited productions by Pompeo fans, Hulu has yet to give the slightest sign of when the series can star. But, with the absence of the actress in the next season of Grey’s Anatomy, it can be speculated that the miniseries began its recordings in the coming months.

However, in the most positive expectations, the production would not premiere until the next television season. (2023-2024)ie, September 2023 and May 2024.

As a production of Hulu, Disney streaming that is not available in Brazilthe series will probably arrive in Brazil in the Star+ catalog.

However, it is worth remembering that the series may still take a few more months to premiere in the country, depending on how streaming decides to launch the production.

