Ex-Athletico, midfielder Deivid announces retirement at 33 | football

the steering wheel David , 33, announced his retirement from football on Monday morning. In the farewell, the now ex-athlete highlighted his time at Athletico.

On a social network, the midfielder commented on his 15 years as a professional athlete and thanked everyone who helped him along the way. He did not specify the reasons for hanging up his boots. (read full text below)

– There were sad moments but, of course, the happy ones were much greater. I close with my head held high and with the certainty of having always given the best of myself, honoring the shirts of the clubs I had the pleasure of representing, especially Hurricane, where I dedicated more than 12 years of my life.

Born in Londrina, Deivid arrived at Athletico in 2005, at the age of 16, after starting in the PSTC’s basic categories. “Coquinho” turned professional five years later and played for eight consecutive seasons with the red-black shirt.

The player only left the Hurricane in 2018, precisely in the season that started a cup-bearer cycle for the club with titles in the South American Championship (2018 and 2021) and Copa do Brasil (2019). However, there was time for the midfielder to win two Campeonato Paranaense titles: 2016 and 2018.

Whenever he can, Deivid attends Arena da Baixada matches as a fan. In all, there were 236 games and six goals scored by Athletico.

1 of 1 Deivid in the match Athletico x J. Malucelli — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico Deivid in the match Athletico x J. Malucelli — Photo: Gustavo Oliveira/Athletico

Deivid had not been on the field since February 2, in the Vila Nova x Aparecidense match in the Goiano Championship. The contract with Tigre was terminated in April this year after the player suffered from injuries and lost space in the squad.

Before, he played for Inter de Limeira (2021), Guarani (2019-20) and Sport (2018). In total, in five clubs, there were 405 games as a professional.

Watch Deivid’s Farewell

“Today, I end a cycle of more than 15 years as a professional football athlete and approximately 11 years between schools and youth categories. I want to thank everyone with whom I had the opportunity to live, work, teach and learn, the players, fans, managers, coaches, support teams, club employees, communication professionals and, in particular, my family for their unconditional support and for having lived my dream intensely with me.

I saw a dream come true, maybe even more than I expected. I got to know almost all of Brazil and other countries, I made great friendships that I will take to the continuity of life, and that’s all thanks to this incredible sport called FOOTBALL.

I can only thank God for everything he has given me and for everything I have been able to provide to the people around me. Here is my affection and my deep gratitude to all. THANK YOU SO MUCH, from the bottom of my heart!

SCHOOLS AND BASE CATEGORIES

Paradise Garden – School

Worker’s Guild – Little School – 6 months

Athletico Paranaense – Base – 3.5 years

Athletico Paranaense – 291 games – 9 years

Sport Recife -16 games – 8 months

Guarani – 68 games – 2 years

Inter de Limeira – 11 games – 4 months

Vila Nova – 19 games – 1 year