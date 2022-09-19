Exciting! Piper who woke the queen every day played at funeral

Throughout her 70 years of reign, Queen Elizabeth II did not give up certain habits, such as wearing hats and clothing in cheerful tones. But this Monday (9/19), fans witnessed a lesser-known moment in the monarch’s life: the sound of a bagpipe that woke her every day.

According to information from CNN International, the queen was awakened every morning by the sound of the instrument, played for 15 minutes under her window. The royal piper was summoned to the funeral of the monarch, who died at the age of 96, on the 8th. Piper to the Sovereign, as the person responsible for the royal pipes is called, signaled the end of the sovereign’s funeral.

The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II The British took to the streets of Windsor to see the coffin and pay their last tribute to the monarch.

The musician played from the door of Westminster Abbey to the Rector’s Cloister. He began to walk slowly towards the end of the chapel so that the music gradually faded away. It was a moment full of symbolism, as it recalled the funeral of Prince Philip. The Queen’s husband, he died, aged 99, in April last year.

In an interview with the BBC, the piper said he had a close relationship with her and said that when his wife had an accident and was left with bruises, Elizabeth went to her room and came back with a cream to soothe the woman’s injuries.

Piper’s role for the Sovereign dates back to the reign of Queen Victoria. During a visit to the Scottish Highlands, she and her husband Prince Albert fell in love with sound. Since the role was created in 1843, royalty has had 17 official pipers.

