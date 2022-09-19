Eyeing an iPhone? 13 Pro Max with (over) BRL 1,000 off on Amazon

We already know the new iPhones and, soon, they land in stores. This means that the time has come to buy the predecessors at a better price. O iPhone 13 Pro Max, 512 GB, in Sierra Blue color, is 10% off amazon.

iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 13 Pro Max with 512GB in Sierra Blue color

BRL 9,079

O iPhone 13 Pro Max It has an elegant design, with small and harmonic edges. The finish is in glass with aluminum sides. The model also offers IP68 certification, with water resistance to a depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes.

The screen features 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR technology with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel.

As for performance: there’s nothing to complain about the iPhone 13 Pro Max. There are 6GB of RAM, which make the device run smoothly. It is fast and stable, even when running heavy games.

Regarding the cameras, the smartphone came with some improvements compared to its predecessor. The main one has a new sensor with larger pixels. The telephoto lens has a 3x optical zoom and the ultra-wide lens has a larger focal aperture.

Finally, the battery. According to Apple, the model can play up to 28 hours of video.

Also buy:

iPhone SE at a discount on Amazon

42% off Selfie Stabilizer

Ryzen processor with 61% off

Until the end of this article, the product can be purchased for R$9,079.00. However, as it is a promotional action, the iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB in sierra blue can have its price changed at any time, depending on the quantity of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

To buy, click here!