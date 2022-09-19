Family cries with joy to see dog that was lost for 10 months

Playback/Facebook Conway reunites with family that bursts into tears when they see their pet after 10 months missing

In November 2021, Conway’s family had a difficult time when their pet dog disappeared from their home in Highlands County, Florida. Everyone looked everywhere for the dog, but to no avail.

Over time, the feeling of sadness became a bittersweet memory, for the happy moments they had with the family’s dear pet. But things were about to have a happy ending.

Last week, 10 months after Conway’s disappearance, he was seen – already much thinner – walking wearily alone on a street. The dog was taken to the sheriff’s office, where he began to receive some care.

Dogs can’t explain what happens when they’re lost, but Conway carried the answers everyone needed. The dog had been microchipped and, after a quick scan, authorities already had the information to contact the family.

At the reunion, the family cannot contain the emotion and breaks down in tears of happiness. Netizens were also moved by the scene, which was shared on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Facebook page.







“That was really special! Thank you so much for sharing this! I cried!”, commented one. “This baby is like ‘who is this dog?’. I actually cried watching this video. So exciting,” commented another. “This just made my eyes run down my face,” added another.

In the publication, the Animal Services Unit team warns that owners should microchip their pets, as it can make all the difference in cases like Conway’s.

“The Animal Services Unit’s main objective is to return animals to their owners or, if that’s not possible, find them a new home,” Scott Dressel of the Sheriff’s Office told The Dodo. “Whenever we do that, it’s a win, but this is one of those that definitely stands out for all of us.”

