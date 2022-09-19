Fans react to Vini Jr’s dance with Nazi gesture

As if the racist chants were not enough before the derby, Atletico Madrid fans were caught making the Nazi salute towards Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo as they celebrated the first goal of Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory, in a duel played yesterday (18) , for the Spanish Championship, in the Cívicas Metropolitano stadium.

ABSURD! During Rodrygo and Vini Jr’s celebration, Atlético de Madrid fans gave the Nazi salute to the Brazilians, who were dancing. pic.twitter.com/1Kzsm9ZVqC — News Admiral🎗 (@NewsAlmirantee) September 18, 2022

The image of Atlético fans with their arms raised during the Brazilian dance went viral on social media and could even harm the colchonero team, which was punished by UEFA for the Nazi act last season in European football.

In April this year, Spanish newspaper Marca released a video in which Atletico Madrid fans were caught making Nazi salutes in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League (see more below). The club was punished by UEFA with the loss of 5,000 tickets for the return game in Madrid.

Vinicius Junior was the center of attention of the classic since the beginning of the week. It all started with a comment by the Spaniard Koke, who said that there could be problems if Vini danced at Atlético’s house. The subject then ended up on Spanish TV and businessman Pedro Bravo made a racist comment.

From there, the Brazilian positioned himself reaffirming his will and his right to dance and received strong support from several football personalities. After recording a video advising that he would continue dancing, Vini fulfilled his promise on the field and did not stop dancing when Rodrygo opened the scoring – precisely the moment the Nazi salutes were captured by the cameras.