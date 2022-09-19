Film star with Adam Sandler shines, and Spain wins Eurobasket | basketball

Spain beat France in the Eurobasket final this Sunday by 88-76 and won the fourth championship of the main European basketball competition. For sports fans, the Spanish national team’s resurgence script would already be worthy of a movie; but, for movie aficionados, the decision had an even more special performance.

1 of 3 Willy Hernangomez and Juancho Hernangomez celebrate Spain’s Eurobasket 2022 title — Photo: Pedja Milosavljevic/DeFodi/Getty Images Willy Hernangomez and Juancho Hernangomez celebrate Spain’s Eurobasket 2022 title — Photo: Pedja Milosavljevic/DeFodi/Getty Images

The highlight and basket of the last chapter of the Hispanic journey to the top was Juancho Hernangomez, a forward who plays in the NBA. However, for moviegoers, he is Bo Cruz, a character in the Netflix movie “Hustle”, produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James. In the fictional story released a few months ago, agent Stanley Sugerman (played by Sandler) is looking for a new star for the NBA (he is a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers), finds Bo Cruz (played by Juancho) playing in Spain and takes him for the United States. The movie still has a dozen players acting and playing. But let’s return to the final in Berlin, Germany, this Sunday. Spanish victory that even received congratulations from Adam Sandler.

Juancho Hernangomez scored 27 points, seven of them in baskets out of three. A sequence of six hits from the center’s three-point line, in the second quarter, by the way, was the pinnacle of his cinematic performance in the decision against the French. To complete the family’s star-studded night, Juancho’s older brother Willy Hernangomez was named the competition’s MVP, Most Valuable Player, which brought smiles and tears from his younger brother at the award ceremony.

This year’s Eurobasket featured more than 30 players who play in the NBA. The champions Spain were Usman Garuba, from the Houston Rockets, in addition to brothers Juancho (Toronto Raptors) and Willy Hernangomez (New Orleans Pelicans). In France, runners-up, five others play, especially Rudy Gobert, from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Evan Fournier, from the New York Knicks. Third-placed Germany, who played at home, featured Dennis Schroder, from the Los Angeles Lakers, among the highlights of North American basketball. The Serbian Nikola Jokic, the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Slovenian Luka Doncic were also in the competition, to be among some of the main names in the NBA and Europe. And in the midst of so many stars, the star of Juancho shone, the Bo Cruz that even Adam Sandler could not have imagined finding.

2 of 3 LeBron James, Adam Sandler, and Juancho Hernangomez at the June 2022 release of Netflix’s Throwing High in Los Angeles — Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Netflix LeBron James, Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez at the June 2022 launch of Netflix’s High Throwing Movie in Los Angeles — Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Netflix