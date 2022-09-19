Find out the name of Brie Larson’s character in Fast & Furious 10

After more than two decades since its first film, the Fast and Furious franchise is preparing to say goodbye to the screens of world cinemas soon with its last two titles. Titled ‘Fast X’, or Fast and Furious 10 in Brazil, the feature film by Louis Leterrier brought several additions to its cast earlier this year, one of them being Brie Larson, Captain Marvel.

And while the details of her character continue to be kept under lock and key by Universal, the actress finally reveals her name in the film.

Brie Larson will play Tess in Fast & Furious 10.

In a surprise post on twitter Last Saturday, September 17, Brie Larson finally revealed the name of her character in the Vin Diesel franchise. Called ‘Tess’, the actress shows her name through images from her trailer and her chair on the set, where, in the latter, high-heeled boots can also be seen. Check it out below.

“Name reveal.”

The name reveal comes almost a month after filming on Fast & Furious 10 wrapped up on August 19.

Brie Larson’s Character Might Not Join The Toretto Family

In a publication earlier this year in relation to the announcement of Brie Larson’s arrival in the cast of Fast & Furious 10, Vin Diesel revealed a small spoiler about the character that may go unnoticed by many!

In a caption, the star comments that the image next to the actress clearly shows love and laughter, something that, however, will not be seen in Larson’s character who will be introduced in the next feature film of the franchise. Check it out below!

“Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. But what you don’t see, however, is the character that will be introduced in Fast & Furious 10.”

Fast & Furious 10 hits theaters on May 19, 2023.