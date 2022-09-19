Fire affects technical assistance store in Teresina; Photos!

One fire hit an electronics repair shop in the early afternoon of this Monday (19), on Rui Barbosa Street, in the São Joaquim neighborhood, in the north of Teresina. O Fire Department was triggered and contained the flames, which caused a substantial material damage at the site.

In an interview with meionorte.comBenedita Soares, owner of the store, explained that dozens of customer devices, including televisions and fans, were hit by the fire. According to her, it has not yet been possible to account for the damage caused by the fire, which may have been caused by a short circuit after power back to regionwhich was without light after lamp posts were changed in the morning.

Fire affects technical assistance store in São Joaquim; great loss (Photo: Kassio Cavalcante)

“Around 8:30 am, the power went out and we didn’t know what had happened. We went out on the street and saw that some posts had been changed and then when it was 11:30 am, we went home, as we live close by. When we closed, we turned everything off and went quiet. But around 1:50 pm, neighbors came to the flames as the store was on fire. I believe that when it (power) comes back, it comes back with a very high voltage and the neighbors nearby, the people who were passing by at the time, called the fire department and contained the fire. When we arrived the smoke was already huge. The damage was great. Loss of customer devices and we don’t even know where to start, there’s no survey “, said the owner.

O Fire Department carried out the aftermath at the scene and the expertise was called for the necessary surveys, which will point out the causes of the fire.

