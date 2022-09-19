Fla-Flu result was good for both – 09/18/2022

Fla-Flu’s result was good for both clubs. With the victory, Fernando Diniz’s team boosted morale, after the painful elimination in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Dorival Júnior’s team, with the defeat, received an important warning signal, when seeing the starting team lose its invincibility, making mistakes that it will not be able to repeat, if it wants to win the titles it will dispute: the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

The classic was marked by a blatant error by referee Rapahel Claus, who invented a penalty that did not exist, in a bid between German Cano, Léo Pereira and Santos (who failed badly when he hit clothes in a weak kick by Matheus Martins), at the end of the first time. Unbelievable that VAR did not call him to see and correct the mess he committed.

Regardless of that, Flamengo could have turned the game around, if their players weren’t on such an unhappy journey in the conclusions – let Arrascaeta say it, after losing an unbelievable goal, even when the score was 0-0, after receiving a precious pass from Pedro and come face to face with goalkeeper Fábio.

Fluminense, however, had its merits. The tricolor archer practiced several good saves and Paulo Henrique Ganso knew how to dictate the rhythm of the tricolor midfield and, intelligently, hit the free kick that gave rise to the second goal of the Flu (to which David Luiz and Filipe’s childish marking failures contributed). Luís).

The result has little importance in the fight for the Brazilian title. By beating Santos, even with one less player, Palmeiras made it clear that the title already has an owner. And by being 12 points behind the leader, Flamengo can, finally, get rid of the hysteria of those who still believed in the Triple Crown and demanded that the holders exert themselves in every round.

Dorival now has the necessary peace of mind to prepare the team for the finals. And Fernando Diniz should finish the Brazilian in a much better position than imagined at the beginning of the championship. Although it continues another season without winning anything.