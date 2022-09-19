Fluminense’s performances: Fábio redeems himself, while Ganso and Nathan decide Fla-Flu | fluminense

Much criticized in the elimination for Corinthians, he had a great performance despite having gone badly in the bid that gave rise to the goal of Gabigol. He made several difficult saves in moments when Flamengo was pressing. He was one of the names in the game. Note: 7.0.

It was a good defensive game until failing to score the goal scored by Gabigol in the second half. Ended up not following Everton Cebolinha in the play. Note: 5.5.

He had a very consistent performance in defense and even helped the team in attempts at exits at times when Flamengo pressed. He was not to blame for Flamengo’s goal. Note: 6.5.

It was not his fault for the goal scored by Gabigol. He was a good duo with Nino in defense, but ended up being sent off in the final stretch in an involuntary confusion with Marinho. Note: 6.0.

He ended up missing a lot of passes in the first half and didn’t do well in the opening 45 minutes. In the second half, he played a game without being sent off in the final minutes in trouble with Cebolinha. Note: 4.0.

He returned to the team after being left out of the semifinal against Corinthians and showed why he is one of the names of the team. He was instrumental in the match, supporting the midfield. He gave the pass to Matheus Martins who gave rise to the penalty converted by Ganso. Note: 7.5.

He missed a lot of passes in the first half in an attempt to help the team get the ball out, but managed a more balanced performance in the second half. He provided the assist for the goal scored by Nathan. Note: 6.5.

It was one of the highlights of the team at Maracanã. He showed coolness by converting the penalty in the first half and quickly charged the free kick that led to the team’s second goal in the second half. Note: 7.5.

It was ubiquitous on the lawn. He ran a lot in the match to help both defensively and offensively. He was not efficient with goals and assists, but he was important for the team. Note: 6.5.

He missed a lot of passes, especially in the first half. He didn’t have a great performance, but he participated in the play that led to the penalty converted by Ganso. He left the field in the second half for Nathan’s entry. Note: 5.5.

He didn’t make the “L” at Maracanã, but he was very participative. He had to move a lot to get the game and at various times he found himself alone with the opposing defense. He suffered the penalty that led to the goal by Ganso and also participated in the play that culminated in Nathan’s goal. Note: 6.5.

He came on well in the second half in place of Matheus Martins and headed the goal that guaranteed the tricolor victory. Note: 7.0.

He entered the final stretch of the second half in place of defender Martinelli. This time he didn’t compromise and took a perishable ball in the area at the end. Note: 6.0.

He came on at the end of the second half in place of Cano. He did little. No grade.

Came in at the end of the second half. No grade.

Came in at the end of the second half. No grade.

