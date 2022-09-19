Fortaleza draws with Juventude away from home and reaches the 3rd game without a win in Serie A – Play

O Strength tied with the Youth 1-1, this Sunday (18), for the 27th round of the 2022 Serie A. At Alfredo Jaconi/RS, Leão even opened the scoring with an own goal by Paulo Mirandabut suffered the tie of Victor Gabrielextending the winning streak to three games – before, he lost to Botafogo and Fluminense.
In the table, he was in 14th place, with 31 points – the distance to the Z-4 is three points. The next tricolor match is on Wednesday (28), against Flamengo, at 19h, at Arena Castelão.
Juventude follows in the lantern, now with 19. The new game in the 1st national division is on the same date and time as Leão, against Fluminense. The duel will be away from home, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.
Youth 1×1 Fortaleza | Find out how the game went
The game timeline
0-15m from the 1st T | The game started blocked due to the strong marking. With pressure on the ball out, Juventude had less ball, but was more objective and scared right away in the 7th minute. Pitta, with a heel, left Óscar Ruiz free at the entrance of the area, but the center forward kicked it wide. The Ceará team even had possession, however, it was not able to trigger the offensive trio in the first minutes of the match.
15-30m from the 1st T | Juventude followed better and took danger, betting on crosses in the area. At 17, even, Benevenuto tried the cut and almost scored against. The first arrival of Leão was only at 24, with a shot without direction by Caio Alexandre. Two minutes later, another attack: Juninho Capixaba crossed to Thiago Galhardo, who deflected out.
30-47m of the 1st T | The scenario was maintained, with few chances. From afar, at 33, Galhardo demanded a calm defense from Pegorari – in Fortaleza’s 1st successful shot. In the collective, Fortaleza had a low performance and produced little. At 43, the big moment: Capixaba crossed to Zé Welison, who headed the post. On the rebound, Galhardo recovered, and the ball fell to Caio Alexandre. The midfielder infiltrated the area kicked with deflected in Paulo Miranda, opening the score: 0x1.
Break
0-15m from the 2nd T | Fortaleza came back compact and betting on a quick transition. At 4, goalkeeper Pegoraro cut the pass to Thiago Galhardo, but got the ball badly. Robson got the rebound and wasted it by isolating the ball. In the next minute, Pitta beat the mark on speed and kicked, taking ink off the post. The match then became more open, with Juventude trying to equalize.
15-30m from the 2nd T | Juventude grew in the match and looked for a draw. At 17, Nogueira jumped well after a corner and headed for Boeck’s defense. The leonine response was at 19, with Thiago Galhardo advancing in speed and leaving with Robson. The attacker finished hard. To renew the breath and the marking in the midfield, Vojvoda activated Lucas Lima and Ronald.
30-49m of the 2nd T | With offensive changes, Juventude reached the goal in the 32nd minute. Vitor Gabriel went up free after a cross from the left and headed firmly: 1×1. In the next move, Pitta finished strong for Boeck’s defense – the hosts complained of Benevenuto’s penalty. In the sequence, Boeck avoided the turn in submissions by Vitor Gabriel and Pitta. So the score ended in a tie.
lineups
- Youth | Pegorari; Vitor Mendes, Paulo Miranda (Elton), Nogueira and Soares; Jean Irmer (Bruno Nazário), Jadson (Chico) and Capixaba; Felipe Pires (Vitor Gabriel), Óscar Ruiz (Ruan) and Pitta. Coach: Umberto Louzer.
- Fortress | Boeck; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha (Lucas Lima), Caio Alexandre (Tinga) and Zé Welison; Moisés (Ronald), Robson (Silvio Romero) and Thiago Galhardo (Pedro Rocha). Coach: Vojvoda.
Technical sheet | Youth 1×1 Fortaleza
- Competition: Brazilian Serie A | 27th round.
- Stadium: Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias/RS.
- Date: September 18, 2022, Sunday.
- Time: 18:00 (from Brasilia).
- Broadcast: Premiere, Rádio Verdes Mares and Real Time at Diário do Nordeste.
- Yellow card: Paulo Miranda and Vitor Mendes (Youth); Zé Welison, Lucas Sasha and Robson (Fortaleza).
- Goals: Paulo Miranda, against, at 43′ 1T (0-1) and Vítor Gabriel at 32′ 2T (1-1).