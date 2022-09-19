Fortnite: Season 4 arrives with Spider-Gwen, Brie Larson’s character and more

Epic Games released last Sunday (18), Season 4 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite, which was officially called Paradise. As expected, the new season brings a new battle pass, with lots of content to unlock, as well as a new enemy, new weapons, map changes, and a new gameplay mechanic involving a substance called Chromium.

Among the many new features of Fortnite Season 4, Crome is responsible for most of the changes, allowing players to walk through walls, briefly become immune to damage, or transform into a puddle of liquid chrome, gaining a new way to get around the world. map.

Also, much of the island itself has changed to coincide with the arrival of Chromium. Not only do we have new locations tied to the mysterious substance, but we also have classic Fortnite island landmarks that have received minor tweaks compared to what players are used to. Finally, new Chrome weapons are also available for use in Fortnite and come from specific chests scattered throughout the game.