Four-time Formula 1 champion, Alain Prost surprises his namesake in marriage; watch video | caruaru region

The wedding day would already be unforgettable for Pernambuco lawyer Allan Prost. But, thanks to his wife Ana Paula, the date also marked the realization of a childhood dream: to receive a message from the idol and namesake Alain Prost.

The 67-year-old former French driver – four-time world champion and one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time – congratulated the couple on their marriage. The video was shown during the wedding last Friday (look above).

– It’s a strange message, in which Alain Prost speaks to Allan Prost. So-so. So I would just like to congratulate you on your marriage. You have a wonderful girlfriend… Wife. Ana Paula, she told me about her name, about her father and how he is a fan of mine. Thank you so much. So I’d like to wish you all the best. And who knows, maybe one day I’ll see you. Goodbye! – said the “original” Alain Prost in the video.

1 of 3 Alain next to the idol poster at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada — Photo: Personal Archive Alain next to the idol poster at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada – Photo: Personal Archive

The 33-year-old lawyer, who is from Caruaru, says that the idea of ​​honoring the “Professor” – as he was called – came from his father, José Alves, who is a fan of motorsport and a great admirer of Prost. The Frenchman was for a long time the “thorn in the side” of Brazilian drivers Ayrton Senna and Nelson Piquet.

– My mother wanted my name to be Allan and my father wanted to do the homage. Then they combined the useful with the pleasant. After that, I grew up and became a fan of “Professor”. At the wedding, my father and uncles thought the video was montage – he recalls.

2 of 3 Alain Prost and Senna on the podium at the 1993 Australian GP — Photo: Jean-Marc Loubat/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Alain Prost and Senna on the podium at the 1993 Australian GP — Photo: Jean-Marc Loubat/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In an interview with ge, Alain Prost also revealed how 28-year-old doctor and wife Ana Paula had the idea of ​​getting a video of the Frenchman.

– When we started dating, I said that I had already tried several times to talk to him [Alain Prost]. Including sending messages in French on Instagram. Then my wife had the brilliant idea of ​​sending the message to a model who was following him and she made the bridge – he comments emotionally.

3 of 3 Allan Prost and Ana Paula during their wedding — Photo: Salatiel Cordeiro Allan Prost and Ana Paula during their wedding — Photo: Salatiel Cordeiro

– On the happiest day of my life, at my wedding, with the most amazing woman in the world… As if that wasn’t enough, she presents me with a video like this – declared Allan Prost.

The possibility of a future meeting left by the idol messes with the head of the caruaruense. He says it was the biggest surprise he’s ever received in his life and hopes to one day meet Alain Prost in person.

– It was too amazing, I’m even speechless. I was already thrilled to be the wedding. She told me that a person who was living abroad sent the video. When I saw Prost on the big screen, I jumped. A lot of emotion – concludes Allan.