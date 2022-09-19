Funeral of Isabel II causes embarrassment to Queen Letizia. forced to sit next to the king emeritus, Juan Carlos – Mundo

The Spanish royal family gathered at Westminster Abbey in London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. on Monday morning, September 19th.

Spain was represented at the funeral ceremonies by King Felipe VI, by Queen Letizia, by King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, who has an ongoing legal process in British lands, and by his wife, Queen Sofia, personally invited by the new monarch of the United Kingdom, Charles III. It is the first time that Felipe VI and Juan Carlos have been seen at a public event since the latter went into exile in the United Arab Emirates.

There was, in the Spanish press, expectation to know if the four would be seen together, something that, according to ‘Lecturas’, the Spanish royal house wanted to avoid, and the reality is that everyone sat in the second row, with Queen Letizia and Juan Carlos I side by side, causing some embarrassment to the Spanish sovereign.



In Spain, Letizia is seen as one of the main instigators of Juan Carlos’ exile in the United Arab Emirates. Journalist and expert on Spanish royal affairs, Jaime Peñafiel, shouts to the four winds that it was the former TVE journalist who “pushed” her father-in-law away from Spain and not JusticeThe.



Spanish royal family in London for Elizabeth II’s funeral

Peñafiel has no qualms about pointing the finger at Letizia and accusing her of being an instigator. He denounces all the culprits who threw Juan Carlos into exile: “His son, King Felipe, his daughter-in-law, Letizia, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, Jaime Alfonsín and Vice President Carmo Calvo”.