Gabriel Jesus confirms Tite’s contact after not being summoned and says how he will try to win a spot in the Cup

Gabriel Jesus shone for Arsenal once again this Sunday and spoke about not being called up to the Brazilian national team

Gabriel Jesus shone once more this Sunday. The Brazilian scored one of the goals in the Arsenal over the Brentford by 3 to 0 in Premier League, a result that put his team back in the lead in the competition. Despite the great start to the season, the striker was not called up by Tite in the last list of Brazilian Team. And after the match, he talked about it.

“I respect the coach’s decision a lot, I respect Tite, the entire staff, the entire commission. As I said, I’m Brazilian, I’ll always support the team. And I also respect the other players, who have a lot of quality. I will keep doing my best to have the opportunity again“, said Gabriel Jesus to ESPN Brazil.

For the striker, the important thing is to continue with his good performance at the club to try to guarantee his place in the World Cup.

“What is in my control is my performance. I will always try to do my best, finish the plays. Today I had some chances that I could also improve a little more, I know. I’ve been training, trying to do my best,” she explained.

Gabriel Jesus also confirmed that the coaching staff of the Brazilian team got in touch after not summoning him.

“There was (contact), post-call, yes.”

Gabriel Jesus in a match for Arsenal James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

However, Gabriel did not reveal the content of the conversation with Tite.

In eight matches this season, the Arsenal striker has already racked up 4 goals and 3 assists.

Arsenal return to the field on October 1, at 8:30 am (Brasília time), to play the London classic against tottenham at Emirates Stadium. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.