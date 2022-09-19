Galaxy A14, A34 and A54 are in development and have a release date

Samsung has started to “prepare the ground” for the launch of the new members of the Galaxy A line for 2023. According to the latest information, the first phase should focus on the presentation of three models: Galaxy A14, A34 and A54.

The first should receive the number SM-A146B and will be the cheapest Korean smartphone with a native 5G connection. Furthermore, the leak’s sources claim that despite belonging to the 2023 lineup, he may be released later this year.

Europe tends to be the first region to receive the Galaxy A14.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 and A54 should be announced in the first quarter of 2023, with the numberings SM-A346B and SM-A546B, respectively.