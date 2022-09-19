“Get to close…”; Parça de Vidal wants to play for Palmeiras and makes a single ‘request’ to Leila Pereira

Palmeiras is getting closer and closer to the Brazilian title. The team even had difficulties against Santos, but managed another victory over the rival – with one less – and Allianz Parque once again made their strength count. The crowd supported the team practically at all times and helped Abel’s team to win three more important points.

Already thinking about 2023, the direction of Palmeiras has been planning the assembly of the cast. It is natural that there are some occasional departures, as well as new hires will be made. Who would like to wear Alviverde’s shirt is the midfielder Charles Aranguizwho is leaving Bayer Leverkusen and would like to return to Brazil next year.

Journalist Jorge Nicola had already informed over the weekend that his representatives see Palmeiras as one of the national clubs that the player would fit in perfectly. Internacional, the team where the Chilean played, no longer prefers to irritate agents in the last transfer window. The deal was practically closed and Colorado did not want to “risk” at that moment by paying a fortune for it.

To return to Brazil, Aránguiz’s staff wants the midfielder to receive a salary around BRL 750 thousand. The Chilean is 33 years old, but his physical condition has always been impressive and the player has the ball to play at a high level for a few more seasons.

Case Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros show interest in hiring him, it is possible that Clube Paulista will be able to close the deal without a big soap opera. On the other hand, it will be necessary to pay these salary amounts to an athlete over 30 years old.