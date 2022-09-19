It’s not a guessing game! Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Garner and more celebrities have responded amid pregnancy rumors over the years.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians The star faced speculation in May 2020 after sharing an Instagram slideshow of bikini photos. (The reality star has already welcomed three children with Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.)

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds, and I really love it,” the Poosh creator replied to an Instagram hater at the time. “I gave birth to three incredible times and this is my body shape.”

A month earlier, the Los Angeles native denied rumors that she was expecting a picture of her bare midriff. Kardashian also encouraged her followers at the time to “put the blessing out there”.

OE! personality spoke about her family in July 2020, noting that she works to stay “present” while co-parenting her three children with Vire as a disick star, from whom she split in July 2015.

“I always try my best when I’m with my kids to not be on my phone, to… have those moments where you’re looking into each other’s eyes and connecting,” the University of Arizona graduate Vogue Arabia said in July. 2020. “I usually take a day on the weekend where we don’t have plans, we stay at home in our pajamas or sweatpants. We sleep late. I like not being on a schedule that day. …For years I didn’t have that, where I could say no and set boundaries.”

As for Garner, the Golden Globe winner shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with her ex-husband Ben Affleck — and has no plans to welcome baby #4.

“I’m 48 years old, three healthy kids and I’m not – and never will be – pregnant,” said Amor, Simão star wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “We can put this pup to rest.”

Other actresses showed their support for the Texas native’s denial in the comments. “You, in that jumpsuit, made my day” Reese Witherspoon gushed, while Natalie Portman called Garner “so beautiful”.

Keep scrolling to see more stars turning off pregnancy rumors, from Contandode Jessa Duggar to Riverdalede Lili Reinhart.

